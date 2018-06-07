The Dictator Pope; Pope Stalin I

Last night I just finished reading the book “The Dictator Pope” by Marcantonio Colonna. This is a book ALL Catholics need to read, it exposes the REAL Jorge Bergoglio and not just the faux picture that the left oriented Fake news likes to paint. With Barack Obama out of power and Hillary Clinton exposed and humiliated Bergoglio is the only leftist star that the fake news has left. With Europe finally waking up from the leftist comma allowing the muslim invasion to attack their very existence Europeans are also realizing just who Bergoglio is. Despite the huge propaganda machine and Bergogllio’s threats and muscle tactics, signs are appearing in Italy with complete condemnation of the man. The very fact this book has become so popular is testament to the waking up to the real Bergoglio. A book along the same lines, Il Papa Dittatore, was published on November 21, 2017 but Bergoglio’s strong arm muscle men quickly quelled it so obsessed is the way Francis wants to be perceived by the people.

I came away feeling I got to know the real Jorge Bergoglio, not a man of God but a ruthless, foul mouthed skilled politician who will do whatever it takes to foster his will. Although while Bergoglio may look like an innocent, lovable, well meaning clown in truth is he is a skill politician devoid of common morality. When Bergoglio moved to the Vatican he packed up his Argentinian Peron politics and brought them along and the Catholic church has been suffering ever since.

The very fact he was elected was the result of political muscle. Bergoglio was the hand picked candidate of a group of dissident liberal prelates under the banner of the St. Gallen Mafia as they were called. They wanted a candidate who would make the Catholic church unrecognizable. According to church law any Cardinal campaigning during the conclave to elect a new pope is automatically excommunicated along with the candidate. That being the case Bergoglio should now longer be pope but also no longer be a Catholic along with the St. Gallen mafia.

The book describes Bergoglio as a man who operates with his inner circle. The reason Bergoglio moved into the smaller papal apartments was two fold. One was to create the false assumption that Francis was a man of the poor, and also that his inner circle of Cardinals could discuss battle plans over lunch as a group rather than the traditional dining of a pope in solitude and reflection. The remodeling of the smaller apartments as well as the upkeep of the main popes quarters has become a huge expense. So much for perceived poverty!

Bergoglios inner circle is constantly changing as Cardinals fall in and out of favor with him. One example is Cardinal Parolin who advised him that Donald Trump had no chance to win the presidency of the United States. Francis then began to put his support behind Hillary Clinton in both campaigning for her as in his remarks that Donald Trump is not Christian to actually siphoning funds from the Peters Pence donations and contributing them to the Hillary Clinton Campaign. The siphoning of funds comes from a highly reliable Vatican source and is even thought that the American court system has begun an investigation to this. The funds are intended to be used for charitable causes only. However when your Francis, as he himself has said, “I can do this because I am the Pope.”

Both Enemies of Francis, and supporters of Tradition are destroyed. Cardinals that Pope Benedict XVI relied on for counsel had to be removed. Just ask Cardinal’s Burke, Pell, and Sarah about it. Burkes stripping of power came as a result of the knights of Malta scandle. Bergoglio even had his American mouth piece, Blase Cupich, openly condemn Burke demanding his red Cardinals cap. Sarah’s crime was that he tried to re-establish Ad Orientum, where the priest and congregation face East during the mass. The Vatican claimed there was proof that in the early church the priest faced the people. Research has shown that this was just a myth. As for Pell, he was about to expose the Vatican bank scandle.

Supporters of tradition and the Latin mass are also targets of Bergoglio. The Knights of Malta lost their sovereignty to Bergoglio and the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate lost their very existence to Bergoglio.

The Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate committed the crime of adapting the traditional Latin liturgy of the Tridentine mass. The number of vocations soared as a result along with the establishment of a religious order of nuns. As a result they encountered the wrath of Jorge. A Father Volpie was dispatched to destroy the order. At the beginning of Francis reign of terror they were a vibrant growing order of religious Priests and brothers following the rule of Francis using the traditional Latin mass. A half dozen or so priests out of the hundreds the order had objected to use of the Extraordinary form of the mass that was all Bergoglio needed to build his case. He dispatched a Father Volpi who sprung into action and closed their seminary and publishing house along with many of their chapels. He demanded the use of the Novus Ordo and essentially destroyed the order. It is estimated that 2/3 of their religious have fled or asked to be relieved of their vows. This was not the action of a shepherd but of a wolf, which coincidentally enough is the translation of the world Volpi.

Those who live and work in the Vatican live in a state of fear. Hence my nickname for Bergoglio as pope Stalin I. The people despise Bergoglio but at the same time are scared of him. Telephones are tapped in the Vatican and Bergoglio’s spies are everywhere. As St. Francis himself had said, “In those days God will send not a shephard but a wolf”. And yes in this case, in this case Francis also bit the hand of the people who put him there, the St. Gallen Mafia.

As Catholics we need to know our enemies. Make no Doubt, Jorge Bergoglio IS our enemy!